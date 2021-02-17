In the last trading session, 4,162,676 AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.14. With the company’s per share price at $8.96 changed hands at -$0.36 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $615.24 Million. POWW’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.05% off its 52-week high of $9.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1, which suggests the last value was 88.84% up since then. When we look at AMMO, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 Million.

Analysts gave the AMMO, Inc. (POWW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended POWW as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AMMO, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

Although POWW has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.95- on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 9.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.72%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 259.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 106.3 days.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.9%. The 2021 estimates are for AMMO, Inc. earnings to increase by 8.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.43% of AMMO, Inc. shares while 0.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.01%. There are 1 institutions holding the AMMO, Inc. stock share, with Parsons Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.9% of the shares, roughly 453.8 Thousand POWW shares worth $1.5 Million.

Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.2% or 100Thousand shares worth $330Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.