In the latest trading session, 2,855,890 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $204.45 changing hands around -$5.41 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $121.94 Billion. ABNB’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.58% off its 52-week high of $219.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $121.5, which suggests the recent value is40.57% up since then. When we look at Airbnb, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.39 Million.

Analysts gave the Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 21 recommended ABNB as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Airbnb, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$9.17.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $160.23, meaning bulls need a downside of -21.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABNB’s forecast low is $120 with $220 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +7.61% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -41.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Airbnb, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Airbnb, Inc. shares while 4.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.75%. There are 4 institutions holding the Airbnb, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.83% of the shares, roughly 5.77 Million ABNB shares worth $846.94 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.49% or 1.47 Million shares worth $215.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.