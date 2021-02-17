In the latest trading session, 2,497,479 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $139.17 changing hands around -$8 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.39 Billion. AI’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.14% off its 52-week high of $183.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $90.03, which suggests the recent value is35.31% up since then. When we look at C3.ai, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.97 Million.

Analysts gave the C3.ai, Inc. (AI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. C3.ai, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $147.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AI’s forecast low is $84 with $200 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +43.71% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -39.64% for it to hit the projected low.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for C3.ai, Inc. earnings to decrease by -108.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.