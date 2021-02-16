In the last trading session, 1,536,929 Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $39.2 changed hands at -$1.42 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.62 Billion. YALA’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.11% off its 52-week high of $40.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.26, which suggests the last value was 84.03% up since then. When we look at Yalla Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 Million.

Analysts gave the Yalla Group Limited (YALA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended YALA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yalla Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, meaning bulls need a downside of -71.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YALA’s forecast low is $8 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -79.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Yalla Group Limited earnings to increase by 397.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Yalla Group Limited shares while 12.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.1%. There are 23 institutions holding the Yalla Group Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.96% of the shares, roughly 9.49 Million YALA shares worth $66.46 Million.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.68% or 2Million shares worth $14Million as of Sep 29, 2020.