In the last trading session, 1,317,459 Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.85 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.84 Million. HX’s last price was a discount, traded about -161.05% off its 52-week high of $7.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.765, which suggests the last value was 73.16% up since then. When we look at Xiaobai Maimai Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 948.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 637.99 Million.

Analysts gave the Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Xiaobai Maimai Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

Instantly HX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.30- on Friday, Feb 12 added 13.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, meaning bulls need an upside of 215.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HX’s forecast low is $9 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +215.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 215.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. shares while 2.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.73%. There are 6 institutions holding the Xiaobai Maimai Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.35% of the shares, roughly 411.09 Thousand HX shares worth $1.02 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 5.99 Thousand shares worth $8.86 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.