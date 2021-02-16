In the last trading session, 13,788,317 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.02. With the company’s per share price at $5.64 changed hands at -$0.47 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $165.89 Million. ZYNE’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.09% off its 52-week high of $7.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 54.79% up since then. When we look at Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZYNE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

Although ZYNE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.00- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 37.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.71%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is 0.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZYNE’s forecast low is $4.5 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +59.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -20.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 42.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.11% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 22.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.72%. There are 91 institutions holding the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.11% of the shares, roughly 916.57 Thousand ZYNE shares worth $3.03 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.03% or 891.03 Thousand shares worth $2.95 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 891025 shares estimated at $2.95 Million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 598.07 Thousand shares worth around $1.98 Million.