In the last trading session, 1,661,727 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $6.64 changed hands at $0.7 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.5 Million. BLCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.36% off its 52-week high of $10.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.62, which suggests the last value was 60.54% up since then. When we look at Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 722.97 Million.

Analysts gave the Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BLCM as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.18.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) trade information

Instantly BLCM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.15- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 18.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.88%, with the 5-day performance at 0.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) is 0.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 200.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -32.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLCM’s forecast low is $4.5 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -32.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $250Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $5.13 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -95.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 1.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 23.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.98%. There are 32 institutions holding the Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.92% of the shares, roughly 249.12 Thousand BLCM shares worth $1.64 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.44% or 174Thousand shares worth $1.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 110761 shares estimated at $727.7 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 60.27 Thousand shares worth around $395.95 Thousand.