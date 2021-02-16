Analysts gave the Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended WWR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Westwater Resources, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150, meaning bulls need an upside of 1648.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WWR’s forecast low is $150 with $150 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1648.25% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 1648.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Westwater Resources, Inc. earnings to increase by 86%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Westwater Resources, Inc. shares while 0.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.66%. There are 20 institutions holding the Westwater Resources, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.08% of the shares, roughly 205.58 Thousand WWR shares worth $1.01 Million.

Group One Trading, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.94% or 178.44 Thousand shares worth $879.7 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. With 65698 shares estimated at $323.89 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 20.47 Thousand shares worth around $100.94 Thousand.