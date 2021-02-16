In the last trading session, 1,191,132 Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $4.19 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.84 Million. VIVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -398.81% off its 52-week high of $20.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.03, which suggests the last value was 27.68% up since then. When we look at Viveve Medical, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 Million.

Analysts gave the Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VIVE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Viveve Medical, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.65.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 290.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIVE’s forecast low is $10.75 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +425.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 156.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viveve Medical, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -27.57% over the past 6 months, a 94.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viveve Medical, Inc. will rise +93.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.65 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Viveve Medical, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1.74 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.45 Million and $1.3 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Viveve Medical, Inc. earnings to increase by 95%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Viveve Medical, Inc. shares while 1.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.81%. There are 11 institutions holding the Viveve Medical, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 23.32 Thousand VIVE shares worth $109.61 Thousand.

ETRADE Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 4.62 Thousand shares worth $24.14 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.