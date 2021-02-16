In the latest trading session,, 10,077,071 UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.25 changing hands around $5.28 or 0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.99 Billion. TIGR’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.7% off its 52-week high of $36.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.03, which suggests the recent value is94.24% up since then. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.75 Million.

Analysts gave the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TIGR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $36.20 on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 3.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 1.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.65, meaning bulls need a downside of -55.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TIGR’s forecast low is $8.3 with $23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.75% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -76.45% for it to hit the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings to increase by 82.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.38% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares while 4.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.32%. There are 32 institutions holding the UP Fintech Holding Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.78% of the shares, roughly 1.4 Million TIGR shares worth $6.64 Million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.03% or 913.52 Thousand shares worth $4.33 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. With 55780 shares estimated at $442.89 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 37.67 Thousand shares worth around $299.07 Thousand.