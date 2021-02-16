In the latest trading session,, 1,458,201 The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.53 changing hands around $7.19 or 0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $407.65 Million. NCTY’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.18% off its 52-week high of $50.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.04, which suggests the recent value is95.62% up since then. When we look at The9 Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 Million.

Analysts gave the The9 Limited (NCTY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NCTY as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The9 Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58.1%. The 2021 estimates are for The9 Limited earnings to increase by 95.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.71% of The9 Limited shares while 4.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.35%. There are 6 institutions holding the The9 Limited stock share, with CVI Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 219.28 Thousand NCTY shares worth $694.67 Thousand.

Anson Funds Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 100.87 Thousand shares worth $319.54 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.