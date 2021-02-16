In the last trading session, 2,612,255 SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.6. With the company’s per share price at $2 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.58 Million. SPCB’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.5% off its 52-week high of $3.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 87.5% up since then. When we look at SuperCom Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 Million.

Analysts gave the SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SPCB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Although SPCB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.42- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 17.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.94%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is 0.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPCB’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25% for it to hit the projected low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29%. The 2021 estimates are for SuperCom Ltd. earnings to increase by 31.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.39% of SuperCom Ltd. shares while 14.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.87%. There are 14 institutions holding the SuperCom Ltd. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.1% of the shares, roughly 1.48 Million SPCB shares worth $1.13 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.74% or 445Thousand shares worth $338.73 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.