In the last trading session, 3,860,775 Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $3.09 changed hands at $0.51 or 0.2% during last session, the market valuation stood at $82.45 Million. SALM’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.44% off its 52-week high of $3.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 78.96% up since then. When we look at Salem Media Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 778.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 463.66 Million.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

Instantly SALM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.32- on Friday, Feb 12 added 6.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.97%, with the 5-day performance at 0.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) is 1.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 484.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.05 days.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.4 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Salem Media Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $60Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $64.63 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Salem Media Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -761.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7% per year.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.39% of Salem Media Group, Inc. shares while 9.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.73%. There are 36 institutions holding the Salem Media Group, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.61% of the shares, roughly 339.56 Thousand SALM shares worth $310.93 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.59% or 336.7 Thousand shares worth $350.17 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 345000 shares estimated at $315.92 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 220.21 Thousand shares worth around $201.65 Thousand.