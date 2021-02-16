In the last trading session, 2,334,962 Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.1. With the company’s per share price at $1.75 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $163.75 Million. RMTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -120% off its 52-week high of $3.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 52.57% up since then. When we look at Rockwell Medical, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

Analysts gave the Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RMTI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rockwell Medical, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

Instantly RMTI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.98 on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 11.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.73%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) is 0.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 200% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RMTI’s forecast low is $5 with $5.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +214.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 185.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rockwell Medical, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +7.36% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rockwell Medical, Inc. will rise +27.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.66 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Rockwell Medical, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $18.2 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $15.49 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Rockwell Medical, Inc. earnings to increase by 7.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.26% of Rockwell Medical, Inc. shares while 45.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.2%. There are 115 institutions holding the Rockwell Medical, Inc. stock share, with CVI Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.67% of the shares, roughly 5.3 Million RMTI shares worth $5.67 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.12% or 4.79 Million shares worth $4.84 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1716559 shares estimated at $1.73 Million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.63% of the shares, roughly 1.52 Million shares worth around $1.63 Million.