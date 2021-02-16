In the latest trading session,, 2,417,521 Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.74 changing hands around -$0.09 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.49 Million. POAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -154.02% off its 52-week high of $4.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the recent value is63.79% up since then. When we look at Predictive Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 Million.

Analysts gave the Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended POAI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

Although POAI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.9%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.15 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 18.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) is 0.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 724.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 323.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, POAI’s forecast low is $3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +72.41% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 72.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Predictive Oncology Inc. earnings to increase by 12.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.36% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares while 2.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.42%. There are 12 institutions holding the Predictive Oncology Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.9% of the shares, roughly 278.57 Thousand POAI shares worth $226.78 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.1% or 31.39 Thousand shares worth $25.55 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 207600 shares estimated at $169.01 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 34.4 Thousand shares worth around $28.01 Thousand.