In the last trading session, 1,626,218 Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $22.95 changed hands at -$0.31 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $775.91 Million. PERI’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.2% off its 52-week high of $25.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.43, which suggests the last value was 85.05% up since then. When we look at Perion Network Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 986.02 Million.

Analysts gave the Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PERI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Perion Network Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) trade information

Although PERI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $26.07 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 11.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.8%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is 0.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 380.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PERI’s forecast low is $28 with $31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22% for it to hit the projected low.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Perion Network Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +288.32% over the past 6 months, a -5.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Perion Network Ltd. will drop -120%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 112.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.67 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Perion Network Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $82.75 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $66.05 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Perion Network Ltd. earnings to decrease by -27.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.48% of Perion Network Ltd. shares while 38.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.95%. There are 64 institutions holding the Perion Network Ltd. stock share, with Private Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.56% of the shares, roughly 2.04 Million PERI shares worth $14.23 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.44% or 2.01 Million shares worth $25.53 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were 180 Degree Capital Corp and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. With 447937 shares estimated at $3.13 Million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 217.91 Thousand shares worth around $2.77 Million.