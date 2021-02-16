In the latest trading session, 2,753,075 Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.99 changing hands around -$0.21 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $156.9 Million. OPTT’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.29% off its 52-week high of $7.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the recent value is93.39% up since then. When we look at Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OPTT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) trade information

Although OPTT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.15- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 18.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.87%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) is 0.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1200, meaning bulls need an upside of 23948.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OPTT’s forecast low is $1200 with $1200 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23948.1% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 23948.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 84.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. shares while 0.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.99%. There are 17 institutions holding the Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.86% of the shares, roughly 880.01 Thousand OPTT shares worth $2.37 Million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 63.33 Thousand shares worth $63.96 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. With 133112 shares estimated at $358.07 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held about 0.1% of the shares, roughly 32.05 Thousand shares worth around $86.2 Thousand.