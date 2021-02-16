In the latest trading session,, 35,142,016 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.91 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $459.09 Million. NAK’s current price is a discount, trading about -173.63% off its 52-week high of $2.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the recent value is65.93% up since then. When we look at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 91.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.74 Million.

Analysts gave the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NAK as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) trade information

Instantly NAK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.15 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 20.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.85%, with the 5-day performance at 0.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) is 0.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 172.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NAK’s forecast low is $1.2 with $3.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +312.09% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 31.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. earnings to decrease by -277.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.27% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares while 10.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.27%. There are 93 institutions holding the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock share, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.12% of the shares, roughly 26.08 Million NAK shares worth $8.4 Million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.87% or 9.53 Million shares worth $3.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. With 13806962 shares estimated at $12.24 Million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 2.3 Million shares worth around $740.56 Thousand.