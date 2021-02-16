In the last trading session, 1,058,153 My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.71 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.7 Million. MYSZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.51% off its 52-week high of $3.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 60.23% up since then. When we look at My Size, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 634.8 Million.

Analysts gave the My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MYSZ as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. My Size, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Although MYSZ has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 14.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 558.76 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MYSZ’s forecast low is $2 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +75.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.96% for it to hit the projected low.

My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $257.63 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that My Size, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $272.71 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $216.51 Million and $241.9 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.28%. The 2021 estimates are for My Size, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.28% of My Size, Inc. shares while 5.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.3%. There are 7 institutions holding the My Size, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.85% of the shares, roughly 206.1 Thousand MYSZ shares worth $290.6 Thousand.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 23.46 Thousand shares worth $24.16 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.