In the last trading session, 2,031,022 Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.73 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.76 Million. MOTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.95% off its 52-week high of $2.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 73.41% up since then. When we look at Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 Million.

Analysts gave the Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MOTS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Although MOTS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.92 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 9.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.82%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is 0.6% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 513.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 361.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOTS’s forecast low is $2 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +73.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Motus GI Holdings, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +65.06% over the past 6 months, a 30.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will rise +38.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $270Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $99Million and $28Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 864.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 37.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.23% of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. shares while 42.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.27%. There are 31 institutions holding the Motus GI Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.06% of the shares, roughly 4.21 Million MOTS shares worth $4.12 Million.

Oracle Investment Management Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.81% or 3.81 Million shares worth $3.72 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 343367 shares estimated at $335.61 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 121.78 Thousand shares worth around $115.45 Thousand.