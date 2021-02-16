In the last trading session, 17,105,223 Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.87 changed hands at $0.38 or 0.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $242.43 Million. MKD’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.02% off its 52-week high of $3.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 69.52% up since then. When we look at Molecular Data Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MKD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Instantly MKD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.5%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.93 on Friday, Feb 12 added 3.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) is 1.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 349.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 65.6 days.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Molecular Data Inc. earnings to increase by 15.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Molecular Data Inc. shares while 20.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.31%. There are 4 institutions holding the Molecular Data Inc. stock share, with Shen, Neil, Nanpeng the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 42.91% of the shares, roughly 4.94 Million MKD shares worth $6.22 Million.

Fosun International Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 38.21% or 4.39 Million shares worth $3.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.