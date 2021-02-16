In the last trading session, 2,231,837 Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.34 changed hands at -$0.46 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $709.14 Million. YJ’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.14% off its 52-week high of $6.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.67, which suggests the last value was 50% up since then. When we look at Yunji Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 799.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Yunji Inc. (YJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended YJ as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yunji Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Although YJ has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.45- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 24.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.81%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is 0.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 226.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 58.35 days.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Yunji Inc. earnings to increase by 26.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.18% of Yunji Inc. shares while 11.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.45%. There are 17 institutions holding the Yunji Inc. stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 81.78% of the shares, roughly 11.04 Million YJ shares worth $20.42 Million.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.07% or 550Thousand shares worth $1.01 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Emerging Asia Pacific ETF. With 49948 shares estimated at $92.4 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Emerging Asia Pacific ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 2.8 Thousand shares worth around $5.19 Thousand.