In the last trading session, 1,114,508 Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.73. With the company’s per share price at $1.48 changed hands at $0 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $81.04 Million. PFMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.62% off its 52-week high of $2.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 63.51% up since then. When we look at Performant Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 859.96 Million.

Analysts gave the Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PFMT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Performant Financial Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) trade information

Although PFMT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.59 on Friday, Feb 12 added 6.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.68%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 102.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PFMT’s forecast low is $3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +102.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 102.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36%. The 2021 estimates are for Performant Financial Corporation earnings to decrease by -226%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.28% of Performant Financial Corporation shares while 60.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.57%. There are 22 institutions holding the Performant Financial Corporation stock share, with Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 22.91% of the shares, roughly 12.55 Million PFMT shares worth $11.05 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.83% or 9.76 Million shares worth $9.16 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Invesco Select Companies Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5332198 shares estimated at $5.55 Million under it, the former controlled 9.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 352.67 Thousand shares worth around $330.98 Thousand.