Analysts gave the Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KIQ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KIQ’s forecast low is $2.3 with $2.3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +93.28% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 93.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Kelso Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.27% of Kelso Technologies Inc. shares while 5.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.26%. There are 10 institutions holding the Kelso Technologies Inc. stock share, with CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.08% of the shares, roughly 1.45 Million KIQ shares worth $794.29 Thousand.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.61% or 761.3 Thousand shares worth $416.81 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.