In the last trading session, 1,997,222 Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.63 changed hands at $0.16 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $274.22 Million. STG’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.98% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 58.28% up since then. When we look at Sunlands Technology Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 210.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 165.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Sunlands Technology Group (STG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended STG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sunlands Technology Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) trade information

Instantly STG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.65 on Friday, Feb 12 added 1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) is 0.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.35 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sunlands Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $77.02 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $76.62 Million and $82.36 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Sunlands Technology Group earnings to increase by 60.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of Sunlands Technology Group shares while 12.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.64%. There are 8 institutions holding the Sunlands Technology Group stock share, with Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 20.67% of the shares, roughly 2.69 Million STG shares worth $4.54 Million.

Hsbc Holdings Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.29% or 1.99 Million shares worth $3.36 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.