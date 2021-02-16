In the last trading session, 1,052,757 ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.2 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.96 Million. RETO’s last price was a discount, traded about -60% off its 52-week high of $1.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.3, which suggests the last value was 75% up since then. When we look at ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 729.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 867.27 Million.

Analysts gave the ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RETO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Although RETO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.5 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.81%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) is 0.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. earnings to decrease by -565%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.27% of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. shares while 1.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.3%. There are 5 institutions holding the ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.85% of the shares, roughly 205.5 Thousand RETO shares worth $136.56 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 83.38 Thousand shares worth $41.69 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.