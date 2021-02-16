In the latest trading session,, 25,156,826 Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.12 changing hands around -$0.14 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $260.47 Million. ITRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -183.96% off its 52-week high of $6.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.451, which suggests the recent value is78.73% up since then. When we look at Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ITRM as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Although ITRM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.2%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.99- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 28.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is 0.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -29.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ITRM’s forecast low is $1 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.66% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -52.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Iterum Therapeutics plc earnings to decrease by -32.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares while 34.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.61%. There are 22 institutions holding the Iterum Therapeutics plc stock share, with Canaan Partners X LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.14% of the shares, roughly 1.73 Million ITRM shares worth $1.71 Million.

Frazier Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.9% or 1.54 Million shares worth $1.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.