In the latest trading session,, 13,359,439 Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.16 changing hands around $0.18 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $125.62 Million. INPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.54% off its 52-week high of $3.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.921, which suggests the recent value is57.36% up since then. When we look at Inpixon’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Inpixon (INPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INPX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.89 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 24.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is 0.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12000, meaning bulls need an upside of 555455.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INPX’s forecast low is $12000 with $12000 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +555455.6% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 555455.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Inpixon earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Inpixon shares while 1.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.75%. There are 22 institutions holding the Inpixon stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.04% of the shares, roughly 920.58 Thousand INPX shares worth $938.99 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 148.21 Thousand shares worth $163.03 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 232204 shares estimated at $236.85 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 106.23 Thousand shares worth around $116.86 Thousand.