In the last trading session, 1,022,163 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $57.81 changed hands at -$1.75 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.92 Billion. DNMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.18% off its 52-week high of $62.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.7, which suggests the last value was 91.87% up since then. When we look at Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 Million.

Analysts gave the Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DNMR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNMR’s forecast low is $54 with $66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Danimer Scientific, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.