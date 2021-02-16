In the last trading session, 1,083,998 Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s per share price at $10.56 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.42 Million. UUU’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.26% off its 52-week high of $19.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.3, which suggests the last value was 97.16% up since then. When we look at Universal Security Instruments, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 987.04 Million.

Analysts gave the Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended UUU as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Universal Security Instruments, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) trade information

Although UUU has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.00 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 18.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) is 0.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 138.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. earnings to decrease by -331.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.6% of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. shares while 16.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.35%. There are 10 institutions holding the Universal Security Instruments, Inc. stock share, with Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.38% of the shares, roughly 124.46 Thousand UUU shares worth $236.46 Thousand.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.18% or 73.51 Thousand shares worth $139.67 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. With 67500 shares estimated at $128.25 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 622 shares worth around $3.12 Thousand.