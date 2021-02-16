In the last trading session, 7,563,610 Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.82 changed hands at $3.17 or 0.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $723.5 Million. LIZI’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.88% off its 52-week high of $16.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.95, which suggests the last value was 87.67% up since then. When we look at Lizhi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.55 Million.

Analysts gave the Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LIZI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lizhi Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Instantly LIZI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.75 on Friday, Feb 12 added 5.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is 3.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 110.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.4, meaning bulls need a downside of -65.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LIZI’s forecast low is $5 with $5.8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -68.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Lizhi Inc. earnings to decrease by -375.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Lizhi Inc. shares while 2.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.08%. There are 6 institutions holding the Lizhi Inc. stock share, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.74% of the shares, roughly 645.42 Thousand LIZI shares worth $1.46 Million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 11.84 Thousand shares worth $26.75 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.