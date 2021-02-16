In the last trading session, 4,920,647 FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.83 changed hands at -$0.24 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $55.06 Million. HUGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -394.7% off its 52-week high of $14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 54.77% up since then. When we look at FSD Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 973.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 Million.

Analysts gave the FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HUGE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

Although HUGE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.44- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 36.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.81%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) is 0.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 93.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 83.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 253.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUGE’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +253.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 253.36% for it to hit the projected low.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for FSD Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.7% of FSD Pharma Inc. shares while 0.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.83%. There are 16 institutions holding the FSD Pharma Inc. stock share, with Wedbush Securities Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 64.3 Thousand HUGE shares worth $163.97 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 46.17 Thousand shares worth $72.02 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.