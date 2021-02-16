In the last trading session, 3,734,333 Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $4.2 changed hands at $0.28 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.52 Million. FORD’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.38% off its 52-week high of $4.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.9, which suggests the last value was 78.57% up since then. When we look at Forward Industries, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 342.06 Million.

Analysts gave the Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FORD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Forward Industries, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) trade information

Instantly FORD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.51- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 6.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) is 1.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 155.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6%. The 2021 estimates are for Forward Industries, Inc. earnings to increase by 51%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.55% of Forward Industries, Inc. shares while 14.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.82%. There are 13 institutions holding the Forward Industries, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.89% of the shares, roughly 779.54 Thousand FORD shares worth $1.42 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.61% or 456.11 Thousand shares worth $830.12 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 115757 shares estimated at $160.9 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 18.47 Thousand shares worth around $33.62 Thousand.