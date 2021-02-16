In the last trading session, 8,977,043 iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.38. With the company’s per share price at $2.47 changed hands at -$0.83 or -0.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $89.6 Million. IFMK’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.57% off its 52-week high of $2.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.345, which suggests the last value was 86.03% up since then. When we look at iFresh Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 683.69 Million.

Analysts gave the iFresh Inc. (IFMK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IFMK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. iFresh Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) trade information

Although IFMK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.25- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 41.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.15%, with the 5-day performance at 1.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) is 1.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 512.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -64.5%. The 2021 estimates are for iFresh Inc. earnings to increase by 42.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.83% of iFresh Inc. shares while 0.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.46%. There are 10 institutions holding the iFresh Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 116.09 Thousand IFMK shares worth $79.86 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 38.55 Thousand shares worth $26.52 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 116086 shares estimated at $79.86 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 19.71 Thousand shares worth around $15.43 Thousand.