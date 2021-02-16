In the latest trading session,, 10,229,174 Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.1 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $120.05 Million. GHSI’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.09% off its 52-week high of $1.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.165, which suggests the recent value is85% up since then. When we look at Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GHSI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Instantly GHSI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.4 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.7%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is 0.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 22.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.89% of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. shares while 5.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.25%. There are 15 institutions holding the Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.62% of the shares, roughly 2.84 Million GHSI shares worth $569.84 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 342.24 Thousand shares worth $68.59 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2154948 shares estimated at $431.85 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 688.58 Thousand shares worth around $137.99 Thousand.