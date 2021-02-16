In the latest trading session,, 14,070,675 Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.76 changing hands around $1.26 or 0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $512.71 Million. FTFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.68% off its 52-week high of $11.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the recent value is93.34% up since then. When we look at Future FinTech Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FTFT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Instantly FTFT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.80 on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 8.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is 0.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FTFT’s forecast low is $14.3 with $14.3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.52% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 46.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings to increase by 94.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.9% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares while 0.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.74%. There are 5 institutions holding the Future FinTech Group Inc. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 90.68 Thousand FTFT shares worth $170.47 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 64.96 Thousand shares worth $142.26 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.