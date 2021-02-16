In the last trading session, 2,032,145 Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.63 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $76.57 Million. BHAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.24% off its 52-week high of $2.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.631, which suggests the last value was 61.29% up since then. When we look at Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 Million.

Analysts gave the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BHAT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Instantly BHAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.72 on Friday, Feb 12 added 5.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.83%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) is 0.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 104.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 60.21 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. earnings to increase by 13.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.75% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares while 2.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.16%. There are 7 institutions holding the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.36% of the shares, roughly 541.9 Thousand BHAT shares worth $482.29 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 153.74 Thousand shares worth $135.49 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.