In the last trading session, 1,766,949 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.08. With the company’s per share price at $3.24 changed hands at $0.23 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $548.08 Million. GSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.58% off its 52-week high of $4.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 89.2% up since then. When we look at Ferroglobe PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 Million.

Analysts gave the Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GSM as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ferroglobe PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Instantly GSM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.45- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 6.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.98%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is 0.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 774.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 261.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.08, meaning bulls need a downside of -66.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GSM’s forecast low is $0.9 with $1.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.42% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -72.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -56.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Ferroglobe PLC earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.79% of Ferroglobe PLC shares while 21.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.65%. There are 50 institutions holding the Ferroglobe PLC stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.58% of the shares, roughly 7.74 Million GSM shares worth $5.18 Million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.28% or 5.54 Million shares worth $3.71 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. With 2674461 shares estimated at $1.65 Million under it, the former controlled 1.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 1.54 Million shares worth around $951.23 Thousand.