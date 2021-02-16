In the last trading session, 1,411,918 EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.06 changed hands at $1.88 or 0.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.62 Million. EDRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.21% off its 52-week high of $13.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.98, which suggests the last value was 70.38% up since then. When we look at EuroDry Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 238.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 406.99 Million.

Analysts gave the EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EDRY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. EuroDry Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) trade information

Instantly EDRY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.00 on Friday, Feb 12 added 16.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.84%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) is 0.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EDRY’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -0.6% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -0.6% for it to hit the projected low.

EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EuroDry Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +133.95% over the past 6 months, a -321.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EuroDry Ltd. will drop -186.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.3 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that EuroDry Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $6.21 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.06 Million and $5.07 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for EuroDry Ltd. earnings to decrease by -443.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.5% of EuroDry Ltd. shares while 10.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.89%. There are 9 institutions holding the EuroDry Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.81% of the shares, roughly 180Thousand EDRY shares worth $986.4 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 13Thousand shares worth $71.24 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.