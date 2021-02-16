In the last trading session, 3,460,058 Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.5. With the company’s per share price at $2.9 changed hands at $0.16 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $264.59 Million. DS’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.86% off its 52-week high of $3.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 70.34% up since then. When we look at Drive Shack Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Drive Shack Inc. (DS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Drive Shack Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

Instantly DS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.95- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DS’s forecast low is $5 with $5.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +89.66% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 72.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Drive Shack Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +71.6% over the past 6 months, a -46.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Drive Shack Inc. will rise +24%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.71 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Drive Shack Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $57.53 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $71.81 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Drive Shack Inc. earnings to decrease by -36.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.1% per year.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.16% of Drive Shack Inc. shares while 35.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.09%. There are 95 institutions holding the Drive Shack Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.5% of the shares, roughly 5.7 Million DS shares worth $6.38 Million.

American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.29% or 4.22 Million shares worth $10.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 3344000 shares estimated at $3.75 Million under it, the former controlled 4.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 4.05% of the shares, roughly 2.71 Million shares worth around $6.46 Million.