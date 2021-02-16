In the last trading session, 153,970,492 Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s per share price at $1.11 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $742.74 Million. DNN’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.72% off its 52-week high of $1.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 82.88% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.32 Million.

Analysts gave the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DNN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.34 on Friday, Feb 12 added 17.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.72%, with the 5-day performance at 0.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) is 0.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.99, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNN’s forecast low is $0.78 with $1.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +12.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -29.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Denison Mines Corp. earnings to increase by 42.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.5% of Denison Mines Corp. shares while 15.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16%. There are 79 institutions holding the Denison Mines Corp. stock share, with Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.84% of the shares, roughly 19.25 Million DNN shares worth $12.46 Million.

Old West Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.33% or 15.8 Million shares worth $6.43 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 12812170 shares estimated at $4.54 Million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 11.61 Million shares worth around $7.51 Million.