In the last trading session, 60,925,593 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.91 changed hands at -$1.2 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.93 Billion. PLTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.02% off its 52-week high of $45. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.9, which suggests the last value was 72.11% up since then. When we look at Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 95.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 72.22 Million.

Analysts gave the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PLTR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -38.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLTR’s forecast low is $13 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -59.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 7.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.04% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares while 12.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.41%. There are 178 institutions holding the Palantir Technologies Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.27% of the shares, roughly 33.35 Million PLTR shares worth $785.41 Million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.03% or 29.9 Million shares worth $284.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Ivy Science & Technology Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 1869356 shares estimated at $17.76 Million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 1.69 Million shares worth around $39.79 Million.