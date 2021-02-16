In the latest trading session,, 5,691,781 Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.74 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $244.28 Million. ISR’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.49% off its 52-week high of $2.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the recent value is79.89% up since then. When we look at Isoray, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.75 Million.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) trade information

Instantly ISR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.86 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 8.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.8%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

Isoray, Inc. (ISR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Isoray, Inc. earnings to increase by 33.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.28% of Isoray, Inc. shares while 7.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.98%. There are 44 institutions holding the Isoray, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.21% of the shares, roughly 2.8 Million ISR shares worth $1.63 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.55% or 1.35 Million shares worth $606.84 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1988559 shares estimated at $1.16 Million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 801.77 Thousand shares worth around $467.35 Thousand.