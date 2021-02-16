Analysts gave the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HUSA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Houston American Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 4054.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HUSA’s forecast low is $137.5 with $137.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +4054.08% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 4054.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13%. The 2021 estimates are for Houston American Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -904.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.01% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares while 10.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.37%. There are 18 institutions holding the Houston American Energy Corp. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.16% of the shares, roughly 429.59 Thousand HUSA shares worth $833.4 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.01% or 70.37 Thousand shares worth $136.51 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 28000 shares estimated at $54.32 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 7.9 Thousand shares worth around $15.33 Thousand.