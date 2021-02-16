In the latest trading session, 1,708,905 Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.17 changing hands around -$0.27 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $696.01 Million. FRSX’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.47% off its 52-week high of $12.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the recent value is95.48% up since then. When we look at Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.65 Million.

Analysts gave the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FRSX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Although FRSX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.14 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 14.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.54%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FRSX’s forecast low is $5.25 with $19.72 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +93.9% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -48.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. earnings to increase by 43.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares while 1.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.36%. There are 8 institutions holding the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 342.43 Thousand FRSX shares worth $1.4 Million.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 328.67 Thousand shares worth $301.62 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.