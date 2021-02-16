In the last trading session, 4,903,543 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $125.89 changed hands at -$14.1 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.02 Billion. AFRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.69% off its 52-week high of $146.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $90.01, which suggests the last value was 28.5% up since then. When we look at Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.78 Million.

Analysts gave the Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AFRM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $134.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AFRM’s forecast low is $95 with $160 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +27.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -24.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Affirm Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 6.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.