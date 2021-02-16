In the last trading session, 3,351,608 AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $8.19 changed hands at -$0.24 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $587.56 Million. ACIU’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.73% off its 52-week high of $13. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.07, which suggests the last value was 50.31% up since then. When we look at AC Immune SA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 300.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 350.44 Million.

Analysts gave the AC Immune SA (ACIU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACIU as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AC Immune SA’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

Although ACIU has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.50 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 34.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACIU’s forecast low is $4.42 with $15.07 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +84% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -46.03% for it to hit the projected low.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.3%. The 2021 estimates are for AC Immune SA earnings to increase by 177.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.99% of AC Immune SA shares while 29.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.25%. There are 68 institutions holding the AC Immune SA stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.69% of the shares, roughly 9.82 Million ACIU shares worth $47.92 Million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.64% or 2.61 Million shares worth $12.76 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Tekla Healthcare Investors. With 618204 shares estimated at $3.2 Million under it, the former controlled 0.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Investors held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 119.07 Thousand shares worth around $581.08 Thousand.