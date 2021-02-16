In the last trading session, 2,901,893 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $43.05 changed hands at $0.8 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.96 Billion. CRSR’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.33% off its 52-week high of $51.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.09, which suggests the last value was 67.27% up since then. When we look at Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 Million.

Analysts gave the Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CRSR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRSR’s forecast low is $37 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +27.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Corsair Gaming, Inc. earnings to increase by 38.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.02% per year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.57% of Corsair Gaming, Inc. shares while 91.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.58%. There are 60 institutions holding the Corsair Gaming, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.67% of the shares, roughly 2.46 Million CRSR shares worth $89Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.13% or 1.96 Million shares worth $39.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and MFS Variable Insurance Trust-MFS New Discovery Series. With 800059 shares estimated at $28.98 Million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Variable Insurance Trust-MFS New Discovery Series held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 401.74 Thousand shares worth around $8.08 Million.