In the last trading session, 1,212,303 Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $3.67 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $511.26 Million. CMCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.24% off its 52-week high of $5. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 55.31% up since then. When we look at Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 875.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 649.81 Million.

Analysts gave the Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CMCM as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) trade information

Instantly CMCM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.79- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 3.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) is 0.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 507.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.75 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $58.91 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $155.13 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Cheetah Mobile Inc. earnings to decrease by -132.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.39% per year.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.6% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares while 15.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.85%. There are 44 institutions holding the Cheetah Mobile Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.37% of the shares, roughly 916.55 Thousand CMCM shares worth $1.89 Million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.27% or 878.37 Thousand shares worth $1.81 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. With 355857 shares estimated at $640.54 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 222.47 Thousand shares worth around $424.91 Thousand.