In the latest trading session,, 17,418,183 Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.1 changing hands around -$1.88 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.86 Billion. CCIV’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.09% off its 52-week high of $39.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the recent value is74.8% up since then. When we look at Churchill Capital Corp IV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 59.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.41 Million.

Analysts gave the Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CCIV as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Churchill Capital Corp IV earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares while 28.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.3%. There are 58 institutions holding the Churchill Capital Corp IV stock share, with Sculptor Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.9% of the shares, roughly 6Million CCIV shares worth $58.65 Million.

Weiss Asset Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.6% or 5.38 Million shares worth $52.59 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Special Opportunities Fd and Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund. With 200000 shares estimated at $2Million under it, the former controlled 0.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 102.04 Thousand shares worth around $997.95 Thousand.